All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for schoolchildren in the summer.

No council care home staff have coronavirus, health chiefs report

All workers in council-run care homes have been tested for the covid-19 coronavirus, health chiefs...
Brighton and Hove News - Published

Governor: Enough beds for Texas virus patients

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations in his state "does raise concerns"...
USATODAY.com - Published

The Latest: Pakistan’s upward coronavirus spiral continues

ISLAMABAD __ Pakistan’s upward spiral of new virus infections neared 145,000 Monday amid warnings...
SeattlePI.com - Published



Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments [Video]

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Powell: strength, pace of recovery depends on virus [Video]

Powell: strength, pace of recovery depends on virus

A full U.S. economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Prison Deaths from COVID-19 Have Risen 73 Percent in Last Month [Video]

Prison Deaths from COVID-19 Have Risen 73 Percent in Last Month

The number of coronavirus deaths in prison has increased 73 percent in the past month. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published