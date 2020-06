After Death Of Rep. Omar’s Father, Somali Community Says COVID-19 Is Hitting Hard Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published 31 minutes ago After Death Of Rep. Omar’s Father, Somali Community Says COVID-19 Is Hitting Hard Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is now among the many Minnesotans affected by COVID-19, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains (2:13). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 16, 2020 0

Tweets about this FyshGrrL Elizabeth @IlhanMN I extend my sympathy to you and your family after the death of Nur Omar Mohamed, your father. Surely he ha… https://t.co/ESSpqvAG7t 3 hours ago Evie Mazzone Father of US Representative, Ilhan Omar, died of Corona virus https://t.co/FEQRRe0md1 June 16, 2020 The American D… https://t.co/gVUe1LQdHb 12 hours ago 💧💦Just Judith'n'🅰️LF Omar was raised by her father & grandfather after her mother's death when she was an infant ... She and her fathe… https://t.co/jz9ah1u0MK 17 hours ago

