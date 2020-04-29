Coronavirus drug hopes

Some hope in the fight against the coronavirus... coming from england.

Researchers there say they have the first evidence a drug can improve survival from covid-19.

The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone.

The study involved thousands of severely ill hospitalized patients who were randomly assigned to get the drug... or just usual care.

The researchers say the drug reduced deaths by 35-percent... in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines ...and by 20-percent in those only needing supplemental oxygen.

It did not seem to help less ill patients.

