Sports at 6pm

And here's the latest...u-k's season opening football game is scheduled on the same day as the re- scheduled kentucky derby....so the football game is being moved two days earlier to thursday, september third.

No kickoff time yet for the eastern michigan game.

It will be on the s- e-c network.

We still don't know if there will be any fans in the stands.

You don't have to look too far to find last season's leading wide receiver in kentucky high school football...tates creek's miles thomas.

Over the weekend, the former commodore announced where he's headed to college.

Abc 36 sports director bryan kennedy spoke with thomas on how he ended up signing with a school more than 17-hundred miles away.

### c1