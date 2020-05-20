Global  

Middle Georgia's Museum of Aviation set to reopen to public
Middle Georgia’s Museum of Aviation set to reopen to public
The Museum of Aviation will reopen to the public, Wednesday morning.
From the samaritan closet organization and the perry convention and visitor bureau funded the one-time resiliency grant.

And happening tomorrow... the museum of aviation in warner robins will reopen to the public.

The museum closed its doors in mid-march due to covid-19.

With the reopening... the staff says there will be safety measures in place ... to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Museum staff members also say ... there's a lot to experience ... for new and returning guests... including upgrades to the museum's virtual reality ride.

"right before the shutdown, we got two new rides.

One is a shark experience, so obviously you are in the ocean, you going to be in and around sharks as if you were there, yourself.

But what i hear is that the more adventurous and more exciting is the wind walker, so it's like placing yourself walking on the wings





