Gov. Parson, Mayor Lucas don't anticipate future COVID-19 lockdowns
On Tuesday, the state of Missouri fully reopened, though Kansas City, Missouri, remains under restrictions until July 5.

Missouri Gov.

Mike Parson and Mayor Quinton Lucas both said they do not plan on issuing another COVID-19 lockdown going forward.

