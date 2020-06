People sleeping more amid COVID-19 pandemic, studies show

The pandemic has added extra stress to our lives, but that's not stopping some of us from getting more sleep.

US FROM GETTINGMORE SLEEP.NBC26 TODAYANCHOR BROOKEHAFS REPORTS.NEW RESEARCHFROM THEUNIVERSITY OFCOLORADO BOULDERAND UNIVERSITY OFWASHINGTON...LOOKED AT HOW STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS ANDSOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES HAVEIMPACTED COLLEGESTUDENTS' SLEEPINGHABITS.THEY FOUND ONAVERAGE-- STUDENTSHAVE BEEN SLEEPING30 MINUTES MOREPER WEEKDAY AND 24MINUTES MORE PERWEEKEND DAY.THEY'VE ALSO BEENKEEPING MORECONSISTENT SLEEPSCHEDULES.THIS IS SIMILAR TOWHAT A STUDY OFPEOPLE AGES 18 TO65 IN EUROPE FOUNDDURING THIS SAMETIME.SO THE BIGQUESTION NOW ISWHETHER THESEHABITS WILLCONTINUE NOW THATSTAY AT HOMEORDERS ARE LIFTED."one of the things werecognize is that whenpeople who weren'tgetting enough sleep startto actually get better sleepbecause they can andthey realize wow thatmakes a difference in mylife a number of peoplechoose behaviorally to goahead and continue to getthat better sleep."AS FOR THEQUESTION ABOUTWHETHER THEQUALITY OF OURSLEEP HASIMPROVED..

THESTUDY IN EUROPE DIDLOOK AT THAT.IT FOUND ONAVERAGE, PEOPLEHAVE BEEN SEEINGSLIGHT REDUCTIONSIN THE QUALITY OFTHEIR SLEEP.BUT THERE ARETHINGS YOU CAN DOTO HELP WITH THIS.THE STUDY SHOWEDGETTING MOREEXERCISE ANDSUNSHINE CANIMPROVE SLEEPQUALITY.A NEGATIVE RESULTOF THE STAY AT HOMEORDERS ON OURSLEEP IN BOTHSTUDIES..

PEOPLEHAVE BEEN GOING TOBED LATER ---- BOTHDURING THE WEEKAND ON WEEKENDS.RESEARCHERS SAYIT WILL PROBABLY BEHEALTHIER FOR US IFWE CAN START GOINGTO BED EARLIER NOW.BROOKE HAFS.NBC26.