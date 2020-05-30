Global  
 

Palm Springs Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Palm Springs Movie

Palm Springs Movie

Palm Springs Movie trailer HD - Hulu - Plot synopsis: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The film stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K.

Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

PALM SPRINGS is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer.

The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon serving as the theatrical distributor.

Tweets about this

lovelysamberg

emma PALM SPRINGS WAS SO AMAZING I HAVE NO WORDS ANDY WAS SO GOOD AND SO WAS CRISTIN THIS IS MY NEW FAVORTIE MOVIE OMG 19 seconds ago

SmaugDude

BCD RT @JaredBuckendahl: #PalmSprings is a unique take on your “classic” rom-com, and that’s why is my FAVORITE movie of 2020. Find out why dow… 26 seconds ago

SmaugDude

BCD RT @JustinCChang: I also dug PALM SPRINGS, the week's other movie about people cursed to live forever, and noted the Charlize Theron/Andy S… 5 minutes ago

TheOnionKnight5

James RT @metacritic: Palm Springs [84] (Hulu Fri) is a Metacritic Must-See: https://t.co/oiTKvwyT2B Richard Roeper: "This is one of the funniest… 21 minutes ago

COLDPLAYTUNE

🦇🄲🄾🄻🄳 🄿🄻🄰🅈 RT @Highonfilmss: Big day today. Relic - a horror movie produced by Jake g The old guard starring Charliez 👑 Palm Springs -a ground hogda… 21 minutes ago

FadeTechnology

fade technology RT @DigitalTrends: Andy Samberg's new movie Palm Springs comes to Hulu this weekend. Here's what else to watch this weekend on #ReelNews -… 21 minutes ago

metacritic

metacritic Palm Springs [84] (Hulu Fri) is a Metacritic Must-See: https://t.co/oiTKvwyT2B Richard Roeper: "This is one of the… https://t.co/suhRBlUh8h 25 minutes ago

beau_roulette

beau roulette Some strong @fahimanwar dance vibes in this new @AndySamberg “Palm Springs” movie - 28 minutes ago


