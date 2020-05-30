Palm Springs Movie

Palm Springs Movie trailer HD - Hulu - Plot synopsis: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The film stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K.

Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

PALM SPRINGS is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer.

The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon serving as the theatrical distributor.