Menomonee Falls village trustee's social media post prompts protest
Protestors march through Menomonee Falls after village trustee makes a controversial comment on social media.
Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To NazisKaylynn Williford, a trial bureau chief in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, left her position after a Facebook account linked to her shared a post from the page 'America's Mom' that..
Angry Starbucks customer’s Facebook post about face mask requirement prompts massive responseA social media post by a disgruntled San Diego Starbucks customer has sparked a big reaction from Facebook users around the country.
Shelby Township trustee under fire after allegedly sharing racist social media postShelby Township trustee under fire after allegedly sharing racist social media post