Macon-Bibb officials say several Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard signs and the pavement at the Tubman Museum were vandalized on Sunday.

‘This is a coward’s act’: Sheriff responds to graffiti on MLK signs, Tubman grounds

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6: from blacked out signs, to spray painted words on the pavement outside the tubman museum, the bibb county sheriff is calling out recent acts of vandalism in downtown macon.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more.

Davis: this is a coward's act to come in in the middle of the night and spray paint any type of slogan or any type of wording on pavement out here in front of the tubman.

Vo: it was reported that several mlk jr boulevard signs and the pavement of the tubman museum with words displaying, "this offends me," were vandalized sunday.

Davis: that's a cowardly thing to do.

Tuesday afternoon, sheriff david davis, tubman museum interim executive director harold young and others discussed the vandalism.

Young: we know it is a direct connection to people being offended by the confederate statues that offends quite a few people.

Young says the tubman museum should not offend anyone.

Young: why would a museum offend you?

This is a place where statues, history and what you need to learn, so a museum shouldn't offend you, you should be embracing the museum where you can learn from.

After cleaning crews removed the spray paint from the pavement and replaced the signs.

More damaged signs were found.

After cleaning crews removed the spray paint from the pavement and replaced the signs, more damaged signs were found.

Kevin poss: i the bibb county sheriff office is