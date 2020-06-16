Community reacts to plans to resume federal executions

The first is set to take place at the federal prison in Terre Haute on July 13th.

Federal executions are scheduled to resume this summer.

Federal executions are scheduled to resume this summer.

The sisters of providence have long advocated against the death penalty.

The federal penetentiary in terre haute is where federal executions happen.

It's not far from the sisters' home in vigo county.

A series of executions was set for late last year.

Some inmates challenged new procedures in court.

They argued the government was finding a way around proper methods to execute inmates quickly.

However, the department of justice has decided to re-schedule the executions for four federal inmates.

These inmates are convicted of killing children.

If they are carried out as planned, these executions will be the first executions to take place since 2003.

It's something battista doesn't agree with... "this country.

The people of the united states will at some point soon, recognize and organize to the point that our government will no longer execute persons."

Three executions are scheduled for the week of july 13th.

Three executions are scheduled for the week of july 13th.

The other is planned for august 28th.

