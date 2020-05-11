Global  

SNIPER ASSASSIN'S END Movie Clip - Lady Death
SNIPER ASSASSIN'S END Movie Clip - Lady Death - Plot synopsis: Special Ops sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins, CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE) is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States.

Narrowly escaping death, Beckett realizes that there may be a dark operative working within the government, and partners with the only person whom he can trust: his father, legendary sniper Sgt.

Thomas Beckett (Golden Globe®-winner Tom Berenger).

Both Becketts are on the run from the CIA, Russian mercenaries and Lady Death, a Yakuza-trained assassin (Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Akimoto in her Hollywood film debut) with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharpshooters.

