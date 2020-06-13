Richmond mayor says police chief has resigned
Richmond, Virginia, Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Tuesday that the city's police chief had resigned after weeks of protests in the city and across the country over the death of George Floyd.
The Good Tiles RT @gmoomaw: Richmond Mayor @LevarStoney announces he asked for Police Chief William Smith's resignation and the chief has given it.
"It b… 40 minutes ago
Comrade Castor and Proletariat Pollux RT @socialistdogmom: "we have a good police department in the city of richmond," says richmond mayor levar stoney in his hastily scheduled… 2 hours ago
Mary Cody RT @MelissaCBS6: Mayor says he wants to create a police Citizen Review Board. I recently reported that Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond, Ha… 3 hours ago
Bethel Police Chief, Mayor condemn violence after counter-protesters tout weapons during rallyControversy has erupted in Bethel, Ohio over the past two days after videos surfaced of people with guns and baseball bats confronting people standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement..
Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black manAtlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a..
Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His CarReuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday.
Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed..