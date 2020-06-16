Man Accused In Santa Cruz County Deputy Slaying Charged In Shooting Of Federal Security Guard In Oakland
Juliette Goodrich reports on two suspects charged Tuesday in assassination of federal security officer during Oakland protest (6-16-2020)
Airman Linked To Extremist Group Charged In Federal Officer's DeathAn Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in..
Neighbors remember security guard killed in ‘execution-style’ shootingThe Madison County sheriff investigated a shooting that killed an 85-year-old security guard.
Two charged in slaying of courthouse guard in OaklandTwo men have been charged in the slaying last month of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, during an ambush blocks away from anti-racism protests, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District..