Real Sales Figures Cut Hopes Of A US Retail Rebound Off At The Knees

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 virtually destroyed US retail activity this spring, as Americans simultaneously turned to online shopping and lost their jobs.

The easing of lockdown restrictions and strong April sales figures are fueling hopes of a rebound, as cooped-up shoppers flock to brick and mortar stores.

However, Business Insider reports that optimism may be a bit too sunny.

Unfortunately, the data suggests that for many retailers, the road to recovery will be a long one.

A full rebound is well into the future, as fears of new outbreaks remain high and social distancing measures will limit full opening of shops and restaurants.

Stenn Group President Dr. Kerstin Braun Research note