Tates Creek's Miles Thomas headed to play for Idaho State

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - If you’ve gone to a Tates creek football game the last two years, it was a common sight.

Luke Duby hitting Miles Thomas over the top for six.

Now Thomas has decided where he's going to play college football. He is headed to play college ball for Idaho State.

So, why Idaho state?

Thomas says it was his last opportunity to play college ball.

And yes...he knows how far away it is.