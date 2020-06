John Hickenlooper Faces More Fallout During Race For Senate Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:58s - Published 32 minutes ago John Hickenlooper Faces More Fallout During Race For Senate A Democratic candidate for Senate apologized for a comment he made six years ago about a slave ship. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Jim McNichols RT @helloitsthao: colorado democratic senate candidate and former governor john hickenlooper must testify in his ethics trial amid his bid… 1 week ago