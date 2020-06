Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:39s - Published 15 minutes ago Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds The steroid dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of death in seriously ill coronavirus patients by about a third, according to clinical trial results hailed on Tuesday as a "major breakthrough." The drug did not appear to help less severely ill patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug



[NFA] A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:08 Published 4 hours ago Common drug reduces risk of death in sickest patients



Researchers from England say they have new evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. Surveys and tests reveal it can reduce deaths in severely ill hospitalized patients. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 5 hours ago Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments



Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 5 hours ago