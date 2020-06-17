contact tracers PU Global

Free contact tracing course out of those 1,800 - 400 have received a certificate of completion.

The national association of county and city health officials says the satte of indiana does not meet the stand for contact tracers.

The organization says indiana needs around 2,000 contact tracers to safely track down covid-19 cases.

As we previously reported - purdue university global is trying to speed up those qualified by offering its free at your own pace 6-8 hour course until the end of september.

Melissa burdi says all places of work should employ contact tracers.

Can take their certification of completion and seek out opportunities to become contact tracers and again ti is a matter of businesses looking to bring on contact racers to promote the safe integration back into society.

Cbs news says contact tracers can make between 15-22 dollars an hour.

Contact tracers identify infected people, contact them, and warn people of their potential e xposure.

