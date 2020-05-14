tombstones

Turning seen at a local cemetery.

Nearly a dozen headstones knocked over and vandalized.

Tonight -- 44news is talking to the man working to restore peace in this final resting place.

The vandalism happening over the weekend at an african america cemetery in henderson county.

That's where we find 44news reporter megan diventi.

It's here at the united brothers of friendship cemetery in corydon- kentucky--where you'd find chris jefferson-- "it just, it makes me happy."

For the last few weeks--chris spends 2 to 3 days a week scrubbing--by hand--each and every tombstone--for free.

Just an idea that popped into his head one day-- nat "i know they are gone, but they're stones still represent who they are."

Chris only has one known relative ---buried in the century old african- american cemetery--- but this past weekend--he came back to an unpleasant sight-- "i was just like--it hurt-- i mean you wouldnt want somebody to do it to your family member or anybody else."

Cemetery officials say nearly a dozen headstones were found knocked over--- "i've tried to put a few of them back up becasue thats heartbreaking to know.

Its almost like seeing a family member that was knocked down and you're like no we can get you back up."

Nat and through out the cemetery - mother nature adding her slow decay to the mix.

"you're like wow this is history.

This is something, there's usually a meaning, or a story behind it too.

I mean that's how you get to know these indivuals..every one of them."

With each hour that passes-- chris honors the memory of more than 500 kentuckians -- and the countless family members that have followed.

"they're becoming familiy--so you wanna check on family --you know you always want to make sure family is doing well so it's kind of like they are a family to me."

I have reached out to the henderson county sheriff who tells me they were notified the other day--and theyre currently investigating.

