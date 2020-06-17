Tuesday marked the return of horse racing to Grants Pass Downs after a three-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus.

Jockeys are back in the saddle at Grants Pass Downs

Run horses since making improvements both functionally and cosmetically to the track.

and while many fans won't get to experience it until after the pandemic, it was still a pretty good day.

It rained off and on before the races but was mostly dry from post time on.

Some of the most excited people to be back... the jockey's who are glad to be back in the saddle.

kassie guglielmino says, "just, shoot, being out there it feels like forever.

It's been like three months almost to the day since we got shut down march 15th, something like that.

So, just excited to be back in the saddle and coming out of the gates and hoping for some wins but as long as everyone has a safe trip around there it'll be a good day."

grants pass downs will race eight