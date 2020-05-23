Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump Visits Pittsburgh
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Ivanka Trump Visits Pittsburgh
Ivanka Trump was in Pittsburgh for a food distribution event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices [Video]

President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices

President Trump referenced Antwon Rose before signing an executive order addressing police reform. He said he met with a number of families prior to his speech, but Antwon Rose's mom said she wasn't..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published
Antwon Rose's Mother Responds To Pres. Donald Trump Mentioning Her Son In Speech About Police Reform [Video]

Antwon Rose's Mother Responds To Pres. Donald Trump Mentioning Her Son In Speech About Police Reform

In a speech about police reform, Pres. Donald Trump’s mentioned the name of Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh Police officer.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published
Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Tweet About Indian Girl [Video]

Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Tweet About Indian Girl

Ivanka Trump faced backlash over a tweet.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:58Published