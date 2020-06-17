VP tours Winnebago Industries

Today at the winnebago facilities ?

"* the vice president spoke about great strides made by state and federal governments to reopen the economy after months of being at a virtual standstill on the scene ' kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx :04 "it is great to be back in the hawkeye state."

At winnebago industries ?

"* v?

"* pence observed the work motorhome manufactureri ng employees are doing ?

"* about a month and a half after restarting full production.

Nat of him using nail gun "you opened right back up, you put people back to work, and you got america back on the road."

Speaking with employees outside ?

"* the vice president spoke highly of the efforts of getting the economy back on track ?

"* which lead to a rousing round of applause.

"recovery is on.

We're going to make the economy strong again.

I promise you."

In forest city ?

"* for the first time since shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic