Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting in the food court on the third floor Tuesday evening.

