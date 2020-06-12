Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy
Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level.
No Plan To Roll Back Reopenings As COVID Cases SpikeCBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the message from the state's governor and local mayors.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Advises Those Returning TO Work To Get TestedAt a press conference Tuesday, the governor discussed the spike of cases across the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 'roadmap' to reopen schools in fallGov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that a "roadmap" is in place to safely bring students back to Florida school campuses this fall.