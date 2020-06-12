Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy

Gov. DeSantis says COVID-19 spike will not slow Florida's economy

Governor.

Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

michellemms

michelle m STUPID ..... DeSantis says state won’t shut down again despite spike in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/QjSvlObtSl 25 minutes ago

LPEVHybrid

🖤 Tash 💜 Bennington 🤍 Fuck you ronda santis https://t.co/TuWrDnDCPC 27 minutes ago

SteveOStereo

Steve RT @wjxt4: “We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward we’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable, we’re going to urge… 28 minutes ago

_morganpadlow_

♛MoMo♛ RT @wjxt4: DeSantis said the increases in cases are due to more testing being conducted combined with some spikes in agriculture communitie… 1 hour ago

Jane_Santucci

Jane Santucci RT @DCohenNEWS: FL AG Commissioner @NikkiFriedFL — the only statewide elected Democrat — blasts Republican @GovRonDeSantis about the spike… 3 hours ago

wjxt4

News4JAX “We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward we’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable, we’re g… https://t.co/Kafhd7Mw0p 3 hours ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 DeSantis says state won’t shut down again despite spike in COVID19 cases https://t.co/bizbrdaHpA So, Florida doesn… https://t.co/K3uxIu0Let 3 hours ago

ZichtRichard

Corona Mona DeSantis says state won’t shut down again despite spike in COVID-19 cases Should say,”Trump told DeSantis that Flo… https://t.co/0VWwRNsljY 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

No Plan To Roll Back Reopenings As COVID Cases Spike [Video]

No Plan To Roll Back Reopenings As COVID Cases Spike

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the message from the state's governor and local mayors.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:49Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Advises Those Returning TO Work To Get Tested [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Advises Those Returning TO Work To Get Tested

At a press conference Tuesday, the governor discussed the spike of cases across the state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 'roadmap' to reopen schools in fall [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 'roadmap' to reopen schools in fall

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that a "roadmap" is in place to safely bring students back to Florida school campuses this fall.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:46Published