Study Says Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise As Treatment For COVID-19
A widely available steroid known as Dexamethasone is showing promise as a treatment for coronavirus.

Rachel Kim breaks down the results of a new study.

Cheap steroid treatment dexamethasone found to improve survival in COVID-19 patients

The University of Oxford has announced that a low dose of steroid treatment dexamethasone reduces...
Proactive Investors - Published

