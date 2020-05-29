Good Question: What Is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States -- but for many, it means so much more, reports Heather Brown (2:15).
WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 16, 2020
THE PROVOST RT @WCCO: What is #Juneteenth? @heatherbrown21 talks with three Black Minnesotans about its history, significance and future. | https://t.c… 19 minutes ago
WCCO - CBS Minnesota What is #Juneteenth? @heatherbrown21 talks with three Black Minnesotans about its history, significance and future.… https://t.co/qZjQnceP10 25 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime #Good Question: What Is Juneteenth - Jun 17 @ 12:08 AM ET https://t.co/OkodVzRrrO 1 hour ago
chris ironcloud Good Question: What Is Juneteenth? https://t.co/2DunT6jCI7 via @YouTube 1 hour ago
Ben would baptize & ordain aliens @cemaynus Good question! My first thought is I'd be curious what Juneteenth celebrations look like in Black Episcop… https://t.co/gsDwookvKY 5 days ago
Good Question: What Is Systemic Racism?It's a topic many have talked about for years -- but now others are recognizing the impact it has on almost every aspect of our society, reports Heather Brown (2:38). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 15,..
Good Question: How Has Policing Changed?The “STAR” van stands for Support Team Assisted Response and includes social work, mental health professionals.
Good Question: What Will Live Music Look Like In The Future?Live music will return but what will it look like?