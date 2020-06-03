Global  

Stargirl S01E06 The Justice Society
Stargirl S01E06 The Justice Society

Stargirl S01E06 The Justice Society

DC's Stargirl 1x06 "The Justice Society" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA.

Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission.

Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star.

Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#106).

CW Original airdate 6/23/2020.

