New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:04s - Published 4 hours ago New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday Juneteenth recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this baby RT @NC5: New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday https://t.co/JXSywZgaxc 15 minutes ago ლ(▀̿̿益▀̿̿ヽ)ლ RT @thatsjonnyfrank: ALSO: Once this legislation is passed, it would make Virginia the second state to make Juneteenth a paid, state holida… 2 hours ago ANG RT @CBS6: "Black Lives Matter in the eyes of the Commonwealth. I can't say that it always has. But finally, we recognize that black lives a… 2 hours ago WATE 6 On Your Side On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced legislation that would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday. Nort… https://t.co/GUBR2NqDSg 4 hours ago Shanda Legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday https://t.co/g1bGX1h1Dz 4 hours ago