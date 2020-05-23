FGCU starting a COVID-19 antibody study Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:04s - Published 35 minutes ago Antibody study may help unlock questions of COVID-19 immunity 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHERE CASES ARE SPIKING ARE INNON-AGRICULTURAL COUNTIES - SUCHAS BROWARD AND DUVAL."FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITYSET TO START A COVID-19 ANTIBODYSTUDY.TODAY LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERSGRANTED UP TO 450-THOUSANDDOLLARS TO THE UNIVERSITY.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY SHOWS USHOW THEY HOPE TO GAIN A WIDERUNDERSTANDING OF THE VIRUSWITHIN LEE COUNTY.(10-18)(42-50)A TEAM OF RESEARCHERS AT FLORIDAGULF COAST UNIVERSITY.GIVEN THEGREEN LIGHT. TO EVALUATE THETRUE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 WITHINOUR COMMUNITYTODAY WE SPOKE TO KRISTACASAZZA,"The big picture is identifyinga greater generalization ofasymptomatic indivusals in LeeCounty"COLLECTING COVID-19 ANTIBODYTESTS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERSFROM A CROSS-SECTION OF THE LEECOUNTY POPULATION"we want to evaluate what is theprevalence and perhaps if thereis some sort of herd immunity"IN THE EVENT THAT THERE IS ARESURGENCE OF CASES DURING FLUSEASON, COUNTY COMMISSIONERBRIAN HAMMAN SAYS THEY WILL USEDATA COLLECTED TO BEST PREPARE"if we can know how manyinfections we had in lee county,and what the actualhospitalization rates, andunfortunately the mortalityrates then we can better plansas we go into the fall"LEE COUNTY PROMISING FGCU UP TOFOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSANDDOLLARS IN FEDERAL CARES FUNDINGFOR SUPPLIES, TRAVEL, ANDANALYTICAL COSTS"the county is really putting ina lot of resources for marketingfor being able to get the peopleto where we need to get them"IN ORDER FOR ACCURATEFINDINGS.THE STUDY MUST SAMPLEA POPULATION REPRESENTATIVE TOALL OF LEE COUNTY"what we are shooting for is 4thousand random samples thatmirror the demographics of thegreater community""we want to do age race genderin those that may not haveaccess to resources"RESEARCHERS ARE EXPECTED TOSTART EARLY JULY FINISH BY THEFAPART TWO OF THIS STUDY EXAMINESTHE LONG TERM EFFE







