Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Employment Attorney Addresses Back To Work Worries
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Employment Attorney Addresses Back To Work Worries

Employment Attorney Addresses Back To Work Worries

New York City is inching closer to Phase 2 of reopening, which includes offices.

Companies must follow strict guidelines, but what rights do workers have?

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News Employment Attorney Addresses Back To Work Worries - CBS New York - https://t.co/WvQH0XbMt3 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Legal Matters to Keep in Mind as You Return to Work [Video]

Legal Matters to Keep in Mind as You Return to Work

When the pandemic hit, many lost their jobs, changed jobs, or graduated school and are looking for jobs, so what kind of legal issues should you think about as you take the next steps in employment? Al..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:57Published