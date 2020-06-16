Varanasi residents protest against China after Indian soldiers lost lives in Galwan Valley

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on June 17 held a protest against China after Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley area near Patrolling Point 14.

The locals also boycott the Chinese products and lit effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping to show their anger.

The violent face-off happened on the night of June 15-16 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.