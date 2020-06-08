Global  

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 11,000 mark in India
COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 11,000 mark in India

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 11,000 mark in India

The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India.

According to the reports of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,54,065 at including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll due to the virus has crossed 11,000 mark and now stands at 11,903.

Where Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 50,057 active cases and 5,537 deaths, Delhi recorded 26,351active cases and 1,837 deaths.

