Asian elephants intrudes houses in hunt for food in southwestern China

Several Asian elephants intruded villagers' houses in southwestern China's Pu'er to hunt for food.

The CCTV video, shot at around 2 am on June 10, shows an Asian elephant walking into a villager's yard and using its head to hit the doors to open.

But it was scared by the car alarms and ran away.

In another clip, shot on June 9, an elephant was seen running into the village through a field.

According to reports, a group of over 30 Asian elephants always move around the two nearby villages and have affected the villagers' lives.

Local authorities have employed people to monitor the elephants and warn the nearby villagers in time.

The video was provided by local media with permission.