PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley.

Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border.

He further added, "We all are responsible for martyrdom of 20 jawans.

All parties will support whatever decision PM takes but he should tell people what went wrong".

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources said and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

The violent face-off happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.