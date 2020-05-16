Baby monkey rescued from high-voltage transmission line in west India

|
A baby monkey was rescued from an electrical tower in a four-hour mammoth mission in India on June 14.
Footage shows the rescue operation after the monkey climbed on the high-tension electrical tower and got stuck on a power line.
Villagers who were passing by alerted the forest department after they noticed the monkey stuck on a high-tension wire.
The forest department along with workers from the electricity department rescued the animal.
It was later released into the forest unharmed.
|
