Beijing cuts flights to contain new virus outbreak
Scores of domestic flights in and out of Beijing were cancelled on Wednesday as officials ramped up efforts to contain a new coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital.

Gloria Tso reports.

Chinese officials recorded 31 new infections on Tuesday (June 16) bringing the total to 137 cases since last Thursday (June 11).

It's the worst resurgence of the disease in the city since February, and authorities on Tuesday reacted by raising Beijing to a level two alert, reversing a downgrade to level three just ten days earlier.

Aviation data tracker Variflight showed about 60% of scheduled flights to and from Beijing Capital International Airport have been or will likely be canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

The city's roads and highways have still been open, and people have continued going to work.

But movement in and out of the city has been strictly controlled and residents in high-risk areas must be quarantined and tested.

The new outbreak has been traced to the Xinfadi wholesale food centre, where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruit and meat are traded every day.



