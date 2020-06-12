Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell
Prince Charles has still not fully regained his sense of smell and taste, almost three months after contracting a mild form of coronavirus.
Prince Charles, Camilla Thanks Hospital Workers In First Engagement Since LockdownPrince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for their first public engagement since lockdown, where they met with hospital staff who have been working the frontlines of the coronavirus..
Charles reveals he lost sense of taste and smell when he got coronavirusThe Prince of Wales has revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he caught coronavirus,which has yet to fully return, as he carried out his public engagement public since lockdown began...
