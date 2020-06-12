Global  

Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell
Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell

Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell

Prince Charles has still not fully regained his sense of smell and taste, almost three months after contracting a mild form of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Prince Charles's sense of smell and taste still not back

The prince discusses his experience with Covid-19 as the royals return to public engagements.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald




Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for their first public engagement since lockdown, where they met with hospital staff who have been working the frontlines of the coronavirus..

The Prince of Wales has revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he caught coronavirus,which has yet to fully return, as he carried out his public engagement public since lockdown began...

The Queen’s piper has led commemorations involving more than 500 players in a tribute to thousands of Scots killed or captured during “the forgotten Dunkirk” 80 years ago. The Second World War..

