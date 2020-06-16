North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report

North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.

North Korea on Tuesday blew up a building set up in 2018 in a border town as a joint liaison office...

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

The United States responded to North Korea's blowing up of a joint liaison office with South Korea on...

paul thornton RT @KDuffySr : Little Rocket Man is at it again. Neapolitan syndrome never fails to plague this guy. He needs some retaliation! @realDonaldT … 2 hours ago

Ise-no-Kamikaze 伊勢の神風 RT @KimYojong1988 : Hi, my name is Kim-Yojong! Finally, I started to appear on the front stage.👸🏻 North Korea destroys Inter-Korean Liais… 2 hours ago

JaneDoeMD RT @WestWingReport : 1) Fighting between India and China - both nuclear powers, of course - over a border dispute 2) North Korea destroys… 1 hour ago

International Insider North Korea continues to cut ties with the South as it destroys liaison office https://t.co/Be52oyWUy6 50 minutes ago

Janet Milko RT @KatDelT : Uh oh! Not the little darling of the Olympics any more is she? Something tells me he’s more incapacitated than we’re being led… 15 minutes ago