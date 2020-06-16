North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report
North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.
North Korea Blows Up Inter-Korea Joint Liaison OfficeSEOUL — North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.
South Korea's Ministry of..
North Korean state TV shows video of office explosionThe liaison office in Kaesong - a gleaming blue-glass four-storey structure in an otherwise drab industrial city - was "ruined with a terrific explosion," North Korea's state news agency KCNA has said.
South Korean government expresses strong regretThe South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday (June 17) expressed deep concern over the North's military plans announced after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the..