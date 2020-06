India-China border face-off: We are not to be blamed, says Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao on June 17 said that India and China are having communication through diplomatic and military channels.

He also emphasized that the incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it.

"We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels.

The right and wrong of this is very clear... The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it," said Zhao.