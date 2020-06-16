Global  

Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision

From a study which suggests that a cheap drug, dexamethasone, reduces death risk due to Covid-19, to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain testing negative - here are the top ten news updates on the pandemic sweeping the world.

The Union government said that a decision on allowing international flights to and from India may be taken soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Chief Ministers, said that green shoots are visible in the economy.

New Zealand, which had recently declared itself Covid-free, detected new cases of virus infection.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

