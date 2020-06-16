Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:46s - Published
2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast
Good morning! Hot day with highs in the lower 90s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

After a clear and breezy morning, expect sunny skies and temperatures near average by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures, particularly inland, will warm up significantly by midweek. Mary Lee has the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:07Published
Another beautiful day ahead [Video]

Another beautiful day ahead

After another chilly start, sunshine should warm us up quickly this morning.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:01Published
Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 [Video]

Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:48Published