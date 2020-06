Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies aged 66

The family of the famous former snooker player, Willie Thorne, have confirmed he has died, after a short battle with leukaemia.

He enjoyed a 26-year career in professional snooker, winning 14 worldwide titles and reaching the UK Championship final in 1985.

Thorne was nicknamed Mr Maximum, as he held the record for most maximum breaks - 147.

In March 2020 he was diagnosed with leukaemia, and his family set up a fundraising page to help pay for treatment.

The funds will now go towards his funeral.