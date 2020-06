Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to martyrs of Galwan clash Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to martyrs of Galwan clash Actor Vicky Kaushal who played a pivotal role in film 'Uri- The Surgical Stike' paid tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley clash. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Vicky pays tribute to Galwan Valley martyrs In the violent face-off between India and China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at least 20 army personnel...

IndiaTimes - Published 10 hours ago







Tweets about this Baba "Vicky kaushal" pays tribute to the army jawans killed in india china stand of. #surgicalStrikeOnChina 5 hours ago Lucky Larribee Finally a message from the Govt. Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Indian soldiers who died in the Galwan valley. 7 hours ago