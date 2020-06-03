Man allegedly robs woman in elevator in central China

A man allegedly robbed a woman in an elevator in central China's Ezhou on June 13.

A man allegedly robbed a woman in an elevator in central China's Ezhou on June 13.

The CCTV video, provided by local media with permission, shows a man stepping into an elevator with a woman inside and suddenly getting her into a headlock, allegedly forcing her to transfer money to him via her phone.

When the elevator arrived another floor and the doors opened, a delivery man was waiting.

The man then dragged the woman out of the elevator and pushed her to the delivery man before running away.

According to the property management, the man was a robber and he had a dispute with the woman when going to check the residential community.

Police are investigating the case, reports said.