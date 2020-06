Educating & safely gathering for Juneteenth celebrations Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Educating & safely gathering for Juneteenth celebrations This past weekend Buffalo celebrated Juneteenth in a virtual way. There's a five-hour video posted on Facebook showcasing many local organizations and how they are celebrating the holiday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this