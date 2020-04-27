Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
NEWS MIN 6.17.20
NEWS MIN 6.17.20
C1 3 check of weather and traffic.

But we want to start with our news in a minute.

Wer'e working to learn more about the sudden and unexpected death of congressman andy barr's wife carol..last night in their lexington home..

The congressman released a statement on his wife's passing... it reads in part: "during this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for congressman barr and his family to grieve mrs. barr being called home to heaven.

" according to his office..

The congressman..

Is now focused on his two daughters.

## the body of a madison central football player has been recovered in herrington lake.

Boyle county emergency management says crews found the body of emanuel prewitt late yesterday evening... not far from where he went under while swimming with some friends.

Prewitt would have been a senior this year.

## the conversation will continue later today... between lexington leaders and the community on police reform.

Urban county council's public safety committe began looking at police administrators..

The fraternal order of police...and others..yesterday.

Protestors say it was a positive step.

There will be another meeting today at 5 p-m.

### governor beshear announced 203 new cases... and 7 new deaths for the state... from covid-19 yesterday..

More than 12- thousand 800 kentuckians have tested positive for the virus... 512 have died.

governor beshear announced 203 new cases... and 7 new deaths for the state... from covid-19 yesterday..

More than 12- thousand 800 kentuckians have tested positive for the virus... 512 have died.

And more than 34- hundred have recovered....



