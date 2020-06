'Serving fellow citizens': Local VFW Post helps feed 40 Fort Leavenworth families Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Serving fellow citizens': Local VFW Post helps feed 40 Fort Leavenworth families VFW Post 7356 in Parkville is being honored as part of the National VFW's #StillServing campaign 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources VFW Waits To Reopen Inside



VFW post 12-15 in Rochester is more than a restaurant but a community for local veterans Credit: KIMT Published 2 weeks ago Food for military families



The VFW in Parkville collected food donations for families at Fort Leavenworth. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:53 Published on May 13, 2020