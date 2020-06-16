Black Lives Matter painted stones memorial in St. Pete’s Crescent Lake Park becomes teaching tool
A Black Lives Matter memorial made of painted stones in St.
Pete’s Crescent Lake Park becomes a teaching tool for kids.
Story: https://bit.ly/3hDfsPt
Community calls for investigation into arrest of veteran in SarasotaA local community is calling for an end to police brutality after a veteran was arrested.
President Trump signs police reform orderPresident Donald Trump took action on Tuesday by signing an executive order on police reform.
Round Lake Park Homeowner Furious After Police Take Down SignsA Round Lake Park homeowner who was frustrated with his insurance company put protest banners in his front yard, only to have the mayor order police to take them down. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.