'I hope they don't lose trust in us...' local Sheriff talks about executive order and defunding poli

President Donald Trump passed an executive order Tuesday focusing on law enforcement across the country.

"i hope they don't lose faith in us or trust is us.

We work hard to keep peoples trust."

As protests to end police brutatliy continue... across the country people are looking at local governments and law enforcement departemtns.

Asking to defund the police.

Today -- president donald trump issued an executive order on police reform.

While his executive order primarily outlines general guidelines for police... it also puts limits on some actions officers can take.

President trumps executive order focuses on guidelines for law enforcement across the country.

It will start a national data base to track the use of excessive force.

It also offers incentives for departmetns that increase training and meet certain standards.

As people across the country call for an end to police brutality... president donald trump signed an executive order focused on guidelines.

"we will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcemtn officers."

Here in the wabash valley -- many local departments can see the change.

"it's been a traumatic time and a time that really has changed a lot of law enforcement and changed a lot of peoples opinons around the nation."

Paul harden is the sheriff for clay county.

He says the executive order is a good move for the country.

"i think it's moving in a positive direction thouhgh.

We in law enforcement do need to descelate situations and we need to learn to handle people properly."

He says his deputies go through training with the indiana law enforcement agency.

They also get a lot of training on deescalating situations.

"arrests can be a stressful situation and we've seen several instances where we've had to go hands on and it has been a tussle.."

Harden says -- defudning the police is not the answer.

Training is.

" defund the police and then who's going to answer the calls.

Who's going to handle the situations.

You know we need training."

He says he knows there are situations and agencies that could do better.

But he wants the people here to know they work to help you.

"i hope they don't lose trust in us.

We work hard to have good repour in our community," many of the refroms in trumps executive order will have to happen on a local level.

The order also encourages not allowing the use of choke holds.

Except if the officers life is at risk.

